ICSSR-Sponsored National Seminar Held at ASBC College, Udali on Ethnic Identity and Autonomy

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: An ICSSR-sponsored two-day national seminar on ‘Ethnic Identity, Autonomy and Democratic Participation in North East India’ was recently organized at Alhaz Sunai Bibi Choudhury College (ASBC) Udali, on May 15 and 16, in collaboration with North East Nursery and Seeds House. The seminar witnessed participation from academicians, researchers, scholars, and students from various institutions across North East India.

Various technical sessions in the seminar were chaired by eminent academicians, including Prof Khokan Ch Das, Dr Pallabita Das, and others, where participants presented research papers on ethnic identity, autonomy movements, socio-political challenges, and democratic participation in the North East.

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