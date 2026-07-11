RTV Organises Skill Development Workshop on Public Relations and Journalism

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NAGAON: Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya's Rural Technology Park and Incubation Centre (RTPIC), Hojai, has been actively strengthening skill-based and experiential education by providing practical training to students in various career-oriented disciplines. Under its Summer Skill Development Internship Programme, students from different higher educational institutions across Hojai district are currently participating in a series of interactive academic and professional training sessions, enabling them to enhance their practical knowledge and employability skills.

The University's innovative initiative recently earned high appreciation from the Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya. During a special meeting held at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday with the Vice-Chancellor of Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya, Prof Dr Manabendra Dutta Choudhury, the governor highly appreciated the university's efforts in connecting higher education with skill development, entrepreneurship, and rural development through RTPIC.

As part of the internship programme, a special lecture-cum-practical training session on Public Relations and Journalism was organised on Friday at Bharat Tirtha Bhavan, located within the Srimanta Sankardeva Campus of the university.

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