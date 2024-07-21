NTPC Bongaigaon conducts comprehensive joint mega mock drill

Bongaigaon: In a proactive step towards enhancing emergency response capabilities, NTPC Bongaigaon successfully conducted a joint mega mock drill on Saturday. The extensive drill, supervised by Commandant, CISF, G.M. Thangzom, focused on earthquake, chlorine leakage, and flood scenario preparedness.

NTPC Bongaigaon, under the supervision of, commandant, CISF, G.M. Thangzom, successfully organized a joint mega-mock drill focused on earthquake, chlorine leakage, and flood situation preparedness. This significant exercise was conducted on July 20, spearheaded by chief Incident Controller, Akhilesh Singh, Head of Plant (HOP) at NTPC Bongaigaon.

The mock drill was meticulously planned and executed at the new administrative building outside the plant premises, as per the NTPC-Bongaigaon Disaster Management Plan. The scenario simulated a major earthquake with Assam as the epicentre, depicting a magnitude 7 RS earthquake, which was designed to test the preparedness and response mechanisms of the teams involved. Key participants included GM (O&M), Induri S. Reddy, GM (O), Ashutosh & Biswas, Dy Commandant CISF, and other senior officials from various departments. These leaders orchestrated the drill, which commenced at 10:00 AM and involved multiple emergency response teams.

The CISF, along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local police, were prompt in notifying employees and initiating rescue operations within minutes of the earthquake simulation. The operations included rope rescues, the recovery of surface casualties, and immediate medical interventions. Following the earthquake simulation, the drill encompassed a chlorine leakage scenario and a flood-like situation at the NTPC reservoir, further testing the adaptability and efficiency of the emergency teams. Innovative rescue techniques and flood safety measures were demonstrated, particularly by the NDRF, which showcased ‘desi jugad’ flood safety items for public preparedness.

The exercise concluded at 12:30pm with a comprehensive debriefing at the fire station by Dy. Commandant CISF, Kumar, and AC/Fire, Kandari. Akhilesh Singh provided critical feedback on various areas of improvement, ensuring that the lessons learned from the drill are integrated into future response strategies. This mock drill not only reinforced the preparedness of NTPC Bongaigaon’s teams in dealing with potential disasters but also demonstrated the organization’s commitment to safety and the well-being of its personnel and the surrounding community.

