Kamrup administration seals two illegal brick kilns in Chamaria Circle

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: Allegations of illegal operations by certain chimney brick kilns under the Chamaria Revenue Circle in Kamrup district have prompted a special drive by the district administration. Acting on directives from the Kamrup district authorities, Circle Officer Nandan Nilutpal Bhagawati led an operation against two brick kilns—PKB and NKB—found operating without mandatory clearances from the Pollution Control Board.

During the raid, both kilns were sealed after officials discovered they had continued operations without submitting the required documents. Earlier, in the first week of January, the district administration had directed all brick kilns in the circle to furnish copies of pollution control and other necessary clearances within seven days. Despite the notice, PKB and NKB failed to comply within the stipulated timeframe. Speaking to the press, Circle Officer Bhagawati stated that the kilns would remain sealed until they submit the necessary documents. He further confirmed that new construction activities at the sites have been halted and that legal action will be initiated against the violators.

The incident raises serious concerns about how these kilns allegedly operated for an extended period without the required clearances. Meanwhile, reports suggest that several unauthorized brick kilns have mushroomed across the Boko–Chaygaon co-district, flouting norms. However, the role of the forest department, police, and the revenue circles of Boko, Chamaria, and Nagarbera in addressing such alleged illegal activities remains unclear.

