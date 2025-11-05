Illegal ordinary clay mining hits legal businesses in Bajali, says committee

A CORRESPONDENT

PATHSALA: The Bajali DSR-approved Owner Mining Committee has alleged that rampant illegal ordinary clay mining across the district was severely affecting the operations legally permitted by the Geology Department.

While only 12 mining units have official permission to operate, several unlicensed groups are reportedly carrying out large-scale extraction, selling ordinary clay at lower rates and undercutting legitimate businesses.

Committee members stated that these illegal activities not only cause environmental degradation but also lead to financial losses for lawful traders who follow regulations and pay taxes.

They have appealed to the Bajali district administration to take action against the violators. "If the illegal mining continues unchecked, many legal operators will be forced to shut down," one committee representative said. The committee also urged the government to strengthen monitoring mechanisms and ensure that only authorized units were allowed to operate in the district.

