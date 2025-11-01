Tragic Tractor Accident Claims Life of 12-Year-Old in Bajali

Bajali: In a tragic accident, a 12-year-old boy lost his life after being run over by a speeding tractor in New Belona, Bajali district. The accident happened on Saturday, November 1. The victim, identified as Suman Talukdar, reportedly died on the scene after being hit by a tractor driven recklessly by Satyajit Kalita.

Furthermore, the eyewitnesses reported that the vehicle was travelling at high speeds when it collided with the young student. The driver fled the scene with the tractor, leaving the region in chaos and despair.