Tragic Tractor Accident Claims Life of 12-Year-Old in Bajali

Locals of New Belona village in the Bajali District, left stunned after the death of a young student identified as Suman Talukdar, a speeding tractor driver fled the scene after the fatal crash.
Bajali: In a tragic accident, a 12-year-old boy lost his life after being run over by a speeding tractor in New Belona, Bajali district. The accident happened on Saturday, November 1.  The victim, identified as Suman Talukdar, reportedly died on the scene after being hit by a tractor driven recklessly by Satyajit Kalita. 

Furthermore, the eyewitnesses reported that the vehicle was travelling at high speeds when it collided with the young student.  The driver fled the scene with the tractor, leaving the region in chaos and despair.

After getting information, the Pathsala Police Station staff raced to Madon Rauta Civil Hospital to complete the necessary formalities. The body of the deceased has been sent to Barpeta Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Furthermore, authorities have assured that strict action will be taken against the culprit responsible for the tragic incident. Police have already initiated a manhunt to locate the fleeing driver and the tractor involved in the horrific accident.

