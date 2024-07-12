Illegal Pharmacies Raided in Morigaon-Nagaon Border Area, Seized Medicines Pose Public Health Risk

Morigaon: Mushrooming of illegal pharmacies at areas located along the Morigaon-Nagaon border has become a matter of serious concern among general public in the district. The thriving of business of illegal pharmacies run by a group of unauthorized licensed holders has posed a threat to the life of public at Baribazar area. There are many cases of dishonest traders who are opening up pharmacies without licenses and running a rampant market of medicines due to which patients have been suffering from side effects of illegal medicines. The district Health Department has recently launched a massive operation against these unlicensed holders and illegal medicines. The Health Department launched the operation at Bari Bazar under Mikirbheta Police Station in the district.

The illegal pharmacy was operated by a man named Ataur Rahman in Baribazar area and many irregularities were detected. The inspector seized about 65 medicines for various diseases from the pharmacy and locked it up. The illegal pharmacies and illegal medicines are being sold in the pharmacy.

