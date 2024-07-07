Illegal Pharmacy Busted in Baksa: Medicines Worth Rs 46,135 Seized, Owner to Face Legal Action

PATHSALA: In a successful operation, a team led by Baksa District Medicine Inspector Ishwar Chandra Hazarika conducted a successful raid on an illegal pharmacy operating in Bhangarpar market under the Govardhana police station in Salbari subdivision, Baksa district. The raid, spearheaded by Hazarika, resulted in the eviction of the unauthorized pharmacy.

The pharmacy, run by a man named Majon Ali was found operating without the required departmental license. During the raid, inspectors seized a total of 37 different medicines valued at Rs 46,135, which were stored illegally on the premises. Inspector Ishwar Chandra Hazarika addressed the media, confirming that legal action will be taken against Majon Ali for unlawfully establishing the pharmacy without a proper license.

Also Read: Minister Ashok Singhal Reviews Flagship Schemes at Sonitpur District Development Committee Meeting

Also Watch: