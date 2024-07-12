Assam Agriculture University Monitors Double Cropping Initiatives in Dibrugarh, Focus on Farmer Welfare

DIBRUGARH: Assam Agriculture University (AAU) monitoring team visited its demo plots of double cropping programme at Dibrugarh district. An expert monitoring team from AAU, Jorhat under the direction of Director of Extension Education Dr Manoranjan Neog visited various demonstration units and research units managed by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Dibrugarh. The team comprised of senior extension specialist Dr Phuleswar Nath and junior extension specialist Dr Manuj Chauhan. The team visited rice based double cropping demonstration units at Panimiri Gaon under Barbaruah block and Sakolibhoria village of Tengakhat block of Dibrugarh district besides interacting with the beneficiary farmers with an aim to facilitate due fillip in providing optimum benefits of all mandated activities of KVK meant for the greater interest of the farming community in terms of due technology dissemination, adoption, management and income enhancement.

During field visit the team was accompanied and guided by the senior scientist and head (in-charge) of KVK Diburgarh Dr Hemchandra Saikia, agronomist Chayanika Thakuria and programme assistant computer science K. B. Chetri.

While visiting the campus of KVK Dibrugarh the team visited various demonstration units of the Kendra maintained for the greater good. The monitoring team also had a due interaction with all the subject matter specialists of the Kendra and offered their valuable suggestions so that KVK Dibrugarh can deliver its due sustainable services to its esteemed farming community. During the visit of the monitoring team of AAU, a special leaflet containing many key measures was distributed among the flood-affected farmers in its adopted village for an efficient management of their agricultural activities. While interacting with The Sentinel the senior scientist and head of KVK Dibrugarh Dr Hemchandra Saikia informed that both Assam Agricultural University and Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute Guwahati office are providing due logistic services to KVK for successfully carrying its mandated activities meant for the very welfare of our farming community on a continuous basis.

Also Read: SSB Rangia and NSS Conduct Disaster Management Camp at Palara, Emphasize Youth Role in Society

Also watch: