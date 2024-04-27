Illegal saw mill seized in Tamulpur district

Kumarikata: On Thursday, Bimlanagar and Rajagarh unit of 24th Bn Sashastra Seema Bal, Rangia of Guabari border outpost conducted a joint operation with Tamulpur Forest Department along the Indo-Bhutan border. During the joint operation, the team seized an illegal saw machine, generator set and wooden logs, aprrox 54.39 Cft, from Borigaon village under Goreswar Police Station in Tamulpur district. After documentation, the seized items have been handed over to Forest Department of Tamulpur. 24th Bn Sashastra Seema Bal is continuously carrying out such operations to fulfill its duty to protect the Indo-Bhutan border. 24th Bn, with the co-operation of the bordering villagers, is holding regular meetings with them and encouraging them to inform the nearest SSB BOP/Coy or Unit Headquarters if they witness any kinds of illegal activity or smuggling, stated a press release.

