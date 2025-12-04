Timber syndicate thrives in South Kamrup amid alleged official protection

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: Public outrage across South Kamrup has intensified as new revelations emerge about a deeply-rooted and well-organized illegal timber syndicate allegedly operating with administrative protection. A day after initial reports of rampant illegal tree felling surfaced, residents claim that the unlawful timber extraction continues unabated across Barduar-Bagan, Chandubi, Muduki, Loharghat, Kulsi, and adjoining forest belts, with freshly-cut logs being transported through interior roads every night.

Locals allege that despite repeated complaints, the illegal movement of timber has not slowed, and that DI vans, pick-up vehicles, and small trucks loaded with logs continue to pass through rural routes with complete impunity. Villagers who attempted to obstruct these vehicles were reportedly threatened by individuals linked to the timber mafia. Many eyewitnesses believe that the occasional vehicle seizures by officials are merely symbolic actions, as the masterminds behind the racket remain untouched.

Amid the growing crisis, serious allegations have surfaced from the Rani–Sukurberia forest range, further intensifying public anger. Residents accuse certain forest officials of enabling a large-scale illegal timber supply chain.

According to residents of Bholagaon and Rani, at least eight timber smugglers have been operating in the area, actively involved in the continuous felling and transportation of valuable trees, leading to extensive destruction of forest land. Following mounting public pressure and growing allegations of unchecked illegal timber movement, the department transferred a beat officer from Sukurberia under Rani forest range office on Tuesday.

Environmental activists warn that the situation has now reached the level of an ecological emergency, with the ongoing destruction of forest cover posing severe threats to biodiversity along the Assam–Meghalaya border. Experts caution that the depletion of natural tree barriers may trigger soil erosion, wildlife displacement and long-term water scarcity, causing irreparable ecological damage.

As frustration grows, residents of Rampur, Parakuchi, and Bijaynagar have formed their own night-time vigilance groups to monitor the movement of timber-laden vehicles. They have urged the government to deploy specialized task forces, intensify patrolling along vulnerable forest routes, establish permanent checkpoints and take swift disciplinary action against officials found complicit in the illegal trade.

Community leaders have demanded that the State Government immediately intervene and take decisive action to dismantle the entire nexus responsible for plundering South Kamrup’s forest wealth. They warn that if the administration continues its inaction, locals will be compelled to launch widespread protests to protect the region’s rapidly shrinking forest resources.

