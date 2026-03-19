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Illicit liquor seized in Bokabil, miscreants flee after damaging police vehicle

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Sootea police station seized a huge quantity of illicit liquor on Tuesday night, which was buried in the ground in the Bokabil area.
Illicit liquor
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A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Acting on a tip-off, a team from Sootea police station seized a huge quantity of illicit liquor on Tuesday night, which was buried in the ground in the Bokabil area. According to information, the police team conducted a search operation at the house of one Prem Newar, a resident of Subba Basti, Bokabil, under Sootea PS, and recovered the illicit liquor. During the search operation, miscreants punctured the wheels of the police vehicle and, along with the owner of the house, fled the site.

 Also Read: Guwahati: City police bust illicit liquor hideouts

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