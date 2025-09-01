United People’s Party Liberal’s youth wing Secretary Dr Sangrang Brahma resigns from party

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Dr Sangrang Brahma, the General Secretary of the UPPL Youth Wing, and also the General Secretary of the Assam Football Association, resigned from the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) on Sunday after his name was left out of the list of candidates for the BTC election. His resignation came in the wake of the announcement of UPPL’s second list of candidates for the upcoming elections.

Dr Brahma had sought a party ticket to contest from the No. 14 Chirang Duar constituency. However, the ticket was instead allotted to Kampa Borgoyary, the former Deputy chief of the BTC.

