Shillong: Grammy-winning American rapper Nelly has arrived in Shillong ahead of the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2026, as international performers gather for the two-day music and cultural event on November 20–21. Organized by the Meghalaya Department of Tourism and Rockski Events, the festival will take place at Madan Kurkalang, Bhoirymbong, in Ri-Bhoi district.

International performers arrived in Shillong on November 17 and 18 as preparations entered their final stage for the sixth edition of the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival.

The festival will run on Friday and Saturday, November 20–21, at Madan Kurkalang, Bhoirymbong, in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district. A Music Summit and international promoters' gathering are scheduled for Thursday, November 19.

The Department of Tourism, Government of Meghalaya, and Rockski Events are organizing and implementing the festival.

Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Haynes Jr., is the Day 1 headliner. Other international performers on the announced lineup include Khalid, Swae Lee, Boys Like Girls, Galantis, Elliot James Reay and Altégo.

The international lineup is expected to bring together audiences for two days of music and cultural entertainment. The festival has become an important part of Meghalaya's efforts to attract visitors through large-scale live music events.

Organizers expect more than 40,000 visitors across the two festival days, matching the reported attendance of over 40,000 at the 2025 edition. Approximately 75% of tickets had reportedly been booked before opening day, indicating substantial advance demand for the event.

Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh said the organizers had worked to improve the festival with every edition.

"We have managed things in such a way that each edition improves upon the previous one," Lyngdoh told reporters ahead of the festival.

The Phase 2 ticket prices start at ₹3,199 for a single-day General Admission ticket and ₹6,199 for a season pass.

The other listed categories include VIP tickets priced at ₹7,999 and Backstage passes at ₹49,999. The reported advance bookings suggest that a substantial proportion of tickets had already been reserved ahead of the November 20 opening.

The 2026 festival follows Meghalaya's expansion of its concert economy, which included international performances by Bryan Adams and Ed Sheeran in 2025.

According to the supplied figures, Meghalaya's 2025 concert season attracted 3.86 lakh attendees and generated a 5.6x economic multiplier, alongside more than ₹33 crore in hotel revenue.

Tourism Commissioner and Secretary Rosetta Mary Kurbah highlighted the festival's role in promoting the state.

"The festival has become an important part of Meghalaya Tourism's identity, showcasing the state through music, culture and entertainment," Kurbah said during the official lineup unveiling at Ward's Lake.

Before the main festival begins, the Tourism Department will host an international Music Promoters' Meet on November 19 in collaboration with India International Music Week.

The meeting aims to connect local artists with international booking agents and record labels, creating opportunities for Meghalaya's music talent to engage with the global music industry.

The initiative forms part of the wider programme surrounding the sixth Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival.