In memory of lyricist Jagannath Sharma

Jagannath Sharma, a known social worker of the greater Gogamukh area, a litterateur, musician, music composer, a poet and lyricist was born on March, 1936. He played a vital role in overall development of Gogamukh area with his exemplary social works. Initially he worked in the PWD Department and later on he left the job for his keen interest in social service which had some ripple effects in modern day society of Gogamukh. He was well versed in Assamese and Nepali languages too. He has many books and music albums to his credit. The books include ‘Purano jamana, Naya samjhana’ (poetry book), ‘Nari kala’ (poetry book), Prarambha (album). The album is a collection of Nepali songs composed by him and voices rendered by prominent singers of India and Nepal which include Kunal Ganjwala, Kabita Krishnamurthy, Sadhana Sargam, Kumar Sanu, Ramkrishna Dhakal, Kunti Muktan, Debajit Saha, Jit Kashyap, Sindhu Malla and Dhiraj Newar among others.

It was his vision, along with his eldest daughter Bhawani Devi, to start a school in Gogamukh, which led to the establishment of Suvidya Senior Secondary School. He had been actively supervising the functioning of the school until his demise. With such profound knowledge and vast contribution to society, he lived a simple life and would help anyone who needed it. He was a strict disciplinarian and a caring guardian. On October 28, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind six well established daughters, son Bhim Prasad Sarmah (Professor, Department of Mathematical Sciences, Tezpur University), Daughter-in-law Dr Gauri Sharma, four grandsons and eight grand daughters, all having prolific career, and a host of relatives and well wishers in profound grief. Today, on the occasion of the adhya shradha, I pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Anjan Baskota

