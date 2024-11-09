Assam: Chhath Puja observed with religious fervour in Udalguri district

A Correspondent

TANGLA: Hundreds of devotees offered prayers along the riverbanks and water bodies across Udalguri district on the occasion of Chhath Puja on Thursday evening and Friday morning. The festival, which is dedicated to paying homage to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, saw fervent participation in Tangla town, with devotees lining the banks of the Nonai and Naika rivers in four different spots. Wicker baskets brimming with fruits, sugarcane, and other traditional offerings filled the scene as worshippers performed the ritual of Argh the ceremonial offering to the rising and setting sun.

Babloo Kanu one of the devotees, observed that the turnout, while spirited, was lower compared to previous years attributing this decline to recent evictions in the Station Tinali area conducted by the Indian Railways. The Nonai Chhath Puja Committee, which has been organizing the celebrations since 1960, remains one of the most prominent and enduring groups hosting the festival. People of diverse castes and communities joined in unison to mark the event. Chhath Puja, known for its strict observances, requires devotees to fast rigorously, abstaining from food and even water for extended periods. The rituals span four days and include holy bathing, standing in water to make offerings, and presenting Prasad to the deities.

