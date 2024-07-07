State minister Ranjeet Dass holds review meet with DMC councillors; reviews artificial flood situation in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: State minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass held a review meeting with the councillors of the Municipal Corporation in Dibrugarh on Saturday. Dass conducted a review meeting regarding the artificial flood situation in Dibrugarh.

The meeting, held at the Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation office, was attended by Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita, MLA Prashanta Phukan, District Commissioner Bikram Kairi, and Mayor Dr. Saikat Patra.

In the meeting with the Municipal Corporation councillors, attended by the Deputy Director, Town & Country Planning, Dibrugarh and representatives of Public Works Departments, measures to prevent the artificial flood situation in Dibrugarh city in the future were discussed.

The discussion included both short-term and long-term plans for flood prevention. As part of the short-term strategy, actions must be taken within the next six months to guarantee that water can flow down the city’s drains. The long-term plan involves conducting a survey with IIT experts to find a permanent solution to the city’s artificial flood problem. Guardian Minister of the district, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, mentioned that the city of Dibrugarh lacks the capacity to carry water from Zero Point.

He also expressed surprise that Dibrugarh does not have any master drain. The minister reiterated the lack of coordination between urban planning and the Municipal Corporation.

He directed that any future work should be carried out through discussions between urban planning, the Municipal Corporation, and the Public Works Department.

Also Read: Massive Speed Breakers Cause Controversy in Kokrajhar-Karigaon Route; Residents and Leaders Criticize Government Decision

Also Watch: