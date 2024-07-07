Incessant Rains Uproot Tree, Cause Severe Waterlogging in Dibrugarh; CM Visits Affected Areas

DIBRUGARH: Due to incessant rains in Dibrugarh for the last couple of days, a big tree was uprooted and it damaged the Food Corporation of India (FCI) godown wall in Ananda Nagar in Dibrugarh resulting waterlogging problem in the area. The whole street was also blocked due to the felling of the tree on the road.

According to locals, the tree fell on the wall near the drain and as a result the whole drain was blocked causing waterlogging problems in the entire area.

“Despite compliant to the concerned authority, they have done nothing to clear the tree from the area. We are facing severe problems due to waterlogging. We request the department to take necesary measure to solve the problem,” a resident said.

The people of Dibrugarh are facing huge crisis due to waterlogging. The whole convoy road was under water but now the water has started to reside.

On the other hand, the Dibrugarh district administration has used ten high-power pump to flush out the water from the town.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday visited the waterlogged HS Road and Mahalyaya Road and interacted with the locals.

The CM was told by local residents that they have been without electricity for a week as the electric transformers have been under water causing immense hardship to people.

Also Read: KVK Nagaon Hosts Three-Day Synthesis Meet to Boost Farmer Producer Organizations

Also Watch: