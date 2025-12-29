Foundation Stone Laid for Bhajan Hall at Bongaigaon Sangha Unit

The foundation stone was formally laid by Sundar Das, a member as well as donor of the Bongaigaon Nagar Primary Branch, in the attendance of the district office-bearers, central and branch-level members, Xoron members, guests, and devotees. This highlighted the efforts and commitments expressed by the readers to preserve the rich legacy established by Srimanta Sankardeva.

Following the ceremony, the executive meeting was held under the chairmanship of district president Anil Chandra Roy. District secretary Namal Sarania explained the objectives of the meeting and presented the editorial report. The report led to detailed discussions, with several senior members offering constructive suggestions for organisational growth. Among those who addressed the meeting were Ajit Sarkar, Manik Chandra Das (Secretary, Abhayapuri Regional Branch), Kunja Roy (member, Central Seva Bahini), Bhaveswar Roy (Xoron member), and former publicity secretary and district member Prafulla Das.