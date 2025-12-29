Foundation Stone Laid for Bhajan Hall at Bongaigaon Sangha Unit

Bongaigaon: The Bongaigaon District Unit of Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha, which is one of the most prominent religious and socio-cultural organisations, held its final executive committee meeting of the year at the district Namghar and the office of the organisation. The event also witnessed the laying of the foundation stone of a Bhajan Hall, which is an important move to further intensify religious as well as cultural activities of the organisation.
The foundation stone was formally laid by Sundar Das, a member as well as donor of the Bongaigaon Nagar Primary Branch, in the attendance of the district office-bearers, central and branch-level members, Xoron members, guests, and devotees. This highlighted the efforts and commitments expressed by the readers to preserve the rich legacy established by Srimanta Sankardeva.
Following the ceremony, the executive meeting was held under the chairmanship of district president Anil Chandra Roy. District secretary Namal Sarania explained the objectives of the meeting and presented the editorial report. The report led to detailed discussions, with several senior members offering constructive suggestions for organisational growth. Among those who addressed the meeting were Ajit Sarkar, Manik Chandra Das (Secretary, Abhayapuri Regional Branch), Kunja Roy (member, Central Seva Bahini), Bhaveswar Roy (Xoron member), and former publicity secretary and district member Prafulla Das.
One of the main highlights of this meeting was the formal presentation of the traditional invitation by the reception committee for the 41st Annual District Conference to be held soon. The conference is to be held on the 16th, 17th, and 18th of January under the aegis of the Srijanagram Regional Branch.
The meeting was additionally honoured with the presence of Diptymoyee Choudhury, the MLA for the Bongaigaon constituency, and a devoted well-wisher of the Sangha. She shared valuable guidance on developmental initiatives and announced a financial contribution of Rs 6.50 lakh towards organisational and infrastructure development. The event concluded the program with the Guru Vandana, finally ending the spiritually enriching experience on a significant note.