Independent candidate Ansuma Basumatary intensifies campaign, seeks change in Dhekiajuli

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: Independent candidate from Dhekiajuli, Ansuma Basumatary, has intensified his election campaign with a strong appeal for political transformation in the constituency. During his recent visit to Khowabla, Gelel, and Jerailang areas, Basumatary interacted with local residents and sought their blessings and support ahead of the upcoming polls.

Addressing the gatherings, Basumatary expressed gratitude for the warm reception, stating that the love and encouragement from the people have strengthened his resolve to bring meaningful change in Dhekiajuli. He emphasized the need to end what he described as 'gundagiri and injustice' allegedly prevailing under the leadership of BJP candidate Ashok Singhal.

The Independent candidate called upon voters to unite against corruption and stand for justice, promising a transparent and people-centric administration if elected. He urged the electorate to exercise their franchise in favour of development, peace, and security in the region.

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