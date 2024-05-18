Assam: Man identified as Jitendra Mandal killed by wild elephants in Nagaon

NAGAON: Jitendra Mandal, a resident of Ambagan Tubuki Jaroni village near Laokhuwa wildlife sanctuary was killed by a herd of wild elephants in the wee hours on Thursday. Sources claimed that the herd of the wild elephants entered into his agricultural farm in search of food on Thursday night from Laokhuwa wildlife sanctuary. The victim went to work at his agro farm near his village in the wee hours on Thursday. But suddenly he confronted with the herd of wild elephants. In the sudden attack, the herd thrashed him to death inside his agro farm, sources added.

On being informed, the forest personnel from Laokhuwa wildlife sanctuary as well as local police personnel from Ambagan PS rushed to the spot and recovered the body of the deceased.

Meanwhile, police sent the mortal remains of the victim to Nagaon BP Civil Hospital for autopsy.

