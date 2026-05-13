India Meteorological Department (IMD) launches digital platforms to strengthen weather advisory

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TEZPUR: As per information received from DDMA, Sonitpur, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has launched a number of digital initiatives aimed at strengthening weather-based agrometeorological advisory services and disaster preparedness mechanisms.

The digital platforms, namely KALP (Krishi Advisory based on Location-specific Weather Prediction), Mausam SANKALP (Systematic Agromet Analytics, Knowledge and Advisory enabling Platform), and Mausamgram, have been developed to provide location-specific weather forecasts, crop advisories and impact-based warnings for severe weather hazards. These initiatives are intended to enhance the quality, precision and usability of weather-related advisories at the grassroots level and support climate-resilient agricultural practices.

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