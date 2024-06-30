Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally Announced for Assam's Central Districts, Starting July 23 at Missamari Military Station

BISWANATH CHARIALI/JAMUGURIGHAT: The indian Army has announced the commencement of Phase II of the Agniveer recruitment process. This phase marks a significant milestone in the Indian Army’s efforts to transform its requirement procedures and ensure a seamless and efficient selection process for aspiring candidates. The recruitment rally is free, fair and transparent, so all candidates are advised not to approach any type of tout, stated a press release issued by Akshay Sati, Colonel, Director Recruitment, HQ Shillong.

As part of new recruitment system, the first phase involved as online common entrance exam that was conducted nationwide in April-May 2024. The results of the shortlisted candidates have been uploaded on the official website of the Indian Army, www.joininidianarmy.nic.in.

The upcoming rally for central districts of Assam i.e. Sonitpur, Biswanath, Nagaon and Morigaon will be held at the Missamari Military Station, starting from July 23 to 27. Admit cards for the same can be downloaded from the official website of the Indian Army. The shortlisted candidates who have any query or have not received their admit card can approach the recruiting office (HQ), Shillong, NIC mail ID run.fun@ninc.in and phone no. 0364-2504177, stated the Indian Army press release.

