Indian Army conducted a lecture on National Dengue Prevention Day in Tinsukia district

TINSUKIA: In a bid to raise awareness about the importance of preventing dengue fever, the Indian Army conducted a special lecture on National Dengue Prevention Day at the Kakopathar Sr Secondary School, located in the remote village of Kakopathar in Tinsukia district on Thursday. The initiative aimed to educate and empower the school children with vital information on how to protect themselves and their community from the deadly disease.

The lecture, organized by the Red Shield Division of Indian Army, highlighted the significance of taking preventive measures such as maintaining cleanliness, removing stagnant water sources, and using mosquito repellents to combat the spread of dengue. The students were engaged through interactive sessions and informative presentations, emphasizing the role of individual responsibility in preventing the disease. The school children learned about the symptoms of dengue, the breeding grounds of mosquitoes, and the importance of early detection and treatment. They were also educated on the various ways in which dengue can be transmitted and the measures that can be taken to reduce the risk of infection.

The impact of the lecture is expected to be significant among the school children. By instilling a sense of awareness and responsibility, the Indian Army has empowered the youth of Kakopathar to take proactive steps towards preventing the spread of the disease in their community.

