Assam: Dearth of medical staff in Tinsukia district

TINSUKIA: Amid the dearth of medical staff in Tinsukia district, transfer of a technical staff from Sadiya Sub-Divisional Civil hospital to Tinsukia Civil Hospital created an embarrassing situation for the district health authority. Munmun Changmai an ICU technician was recently reverted to his original place of posting Tinsukia Civil Hospital after being released from Sadiya to assist in the establishment of much needed proposed PICU (Paediatric Intensive Care Unit) at Tinsukia.

According to information, Munmun Changmai appointed as ICU technician at Tinsukia Civil Hospital was transferred to Sadiya almost 2 years back on some reasons though ICU facilities was non-existent there and made him to engage in OT, SNCU, Baby care units etc. In course of time Changmai allegedly lent his expertise also to nearby health establishments. After his release from Sadiya, a huge public protest erupted besides politicising the issue as district health department created a void in the Baby Care Unit without any replacement of staff as hardly any people voluntarily opt for service at Sadiya due to its remoteness. Changmai too learnt to have shown reluctant in taking up assignment at Tinsukia. At the backdrop of these development, the Joint Director of Health Services Tinsukia Dr Jayanta Bhattacharjee told this correspondent that ‘establishment of PICU in Tinsukia Civil Hospital is a priority’ but equally, the department would try to send a person at Sadiya so that services in the hospital is not hampered.

