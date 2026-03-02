Indian Army holds online Agniveer registration drive at Mariani Military Station

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: With the aim of facilitating the greater participation of local youth in the Agniveer recruitment process, the Indian Army organised a two-day online Agniveer registration drive at Mariani Military Station on February 27 and 28. The initiative was conducted under the aegis of Spear Corps, with the Spear Gunners taking the lead in assisting aspiring candidates and familiarising them with the procedures for enrolment into the Indian Army under the Agniveer scheme.

The drive focused on providing structured guidance to young aspirants by helping them complete the online registration process and by explaining essential aspects, such as eligibility conditions, documentation requirements, and important stages of recruitment. Army personnel interacted closely with the candidates, addressing their queries and ensuring that each participant received clear and practical assistance in navigating the application process.

The programme witnessed an encouraging response from the youth of the region, many of whom expressed enthusiasm about serving the nation in uniform. The initiative also served as an opportunity to instil confidence and awareness among aspirants about the opportunities and responsibilities associated with a career in the Armed Forces.

Through such outreach efforts, the Indian Army continues to uphold its ethos of service and nation-building by empowering youth and contributing toward the vision of a stronger, more progressive India.

