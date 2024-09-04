Silchar Court Sentences Former Police Officer to Life Imprisonment After 17-Year Legal Battle Over Custodial Death

Silchar: After 17 long years of legal fight, the family of Mahatir Ali who was found dead in police custody in 2007 finally got justice as a Silchar Session Court Judge Narayan Upadhyay in a significant judgement declared life imprisonment for Narayan Tamuli who was the OC in the then Kalain police outpost. Ali was picked up by Tamuli over a petty case of having altercation with his neighbour in his Bhatpara gram in Kalain. In the following day Ali was found dead in police custody. The incident triggered much tension in Katigorah area. Alimnun Begum, wife of Mahatir filed an FIR alleging that Tamuli demanded Rs 10,000 and as her husband failed to pay him such hefty amount, he was brutally beaten inside the police custody by Tamuli.

Finally, Mahatir Ali succumbed to his injuries. Since then the case continued for long seventeen years. On August 27, the court in its verdict maintained that Narayan Ali was responsible for the custodial death of Mahatir Ali. On Monday the court declared rigorous life imprisonment for Tamuli who had already retired from his service. Imad Uddin Bulbul, a senior advocate who fought for the family of Ali from the first day, said, welcomed the verdict as a landmark judgement.

Also Read: Assam: 28 Declared Foreigners Sent to Detention Camp in Barpeta, Including Several Women

Also Watch: