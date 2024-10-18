Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grace ‘Bodoland Mahotsav’, Showcase Bodo Culture in New Delhi

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS), the All-Bodo Students Union (ABSU), Dularai Boro Harimu Afad (DBHA) and the Gandhi-Hindustani Sahitya Sabha (GHSS) are jointly preparing to host a grand ‘Bodoland Mahotsav’ in the national capital in New Delhi on November 15 and November 16 under the sponsorship of BTC government with mega showcasing of rich Bodo culture, tradition, ethnic food, traditional sports and national seminar on education and culture.

On Thursday, the president of ABSU Dipen Boro while talking to a section of media persons said the preparations for hosting ‘Bodoland Mahatsav’ was going on for a mega cultural showcase of the Bodos and other indigenous communities of BTC with two days of colourful programmes on November 15 and November 16. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace the inaugural ceremony of international cultural showcase in the evening on November 15 and will release the souvenir, “Bodoland Jaiklong” (The Bodoland Rainbow). He said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will inaugurate the open meeting of the 73rd foundation day of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS) on November 16. He also said the organizers have invited union ministers Jewel Oram, Dharmendra Pradhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Pabitra Margherita, Sarbananda Sonowal, Rajya Sabha MP and Guru of classical dance Sonal Mansingh, Bhutan Ambassador to India Major General Vetsop Namgyel, Nepal Ambassador to India Dr. Shankar Sharma, and CEM of BTC Pramod Boro and other dignitaries.

He further said at least 5000 Bodo participants from Assam, BTC, West Bengal, Nepal, Tripura, Bangladesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Bodo organizations of New Delhi and representatives of other parts will take part in the mega event.

