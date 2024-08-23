Indian Army Hosts Sadbhavana Diwas Lectures in Tinsukia to Promote National Unity and Peace

DIBRUGARH: The Indian Army in collaboration with local communities, youth, and children celebrated the Sadbhavana Diwas with great enthusiasm in Upper Assam.

The ceremony was attended by a large gathering of local residents, including youth and school children, who displayed an overwhelming sense of patriotism and pride in the nation’s achievements.

As part of the celebration, the Indian Army organized a lecture at Higher Secondary School, Pengri, Government Lower primary School, Village Phaneng -II and Kakopathar Army camp in Tinsukia district.

The day served as a reminder of the need for peace and unity in a diverse country like India, and further emphasized the value of harmony, respect, and understanding among people.

These activities were organized with an aim to promote a sense of shared responsibility and compassion and allow people to connect with the challenges others face and work together to improve society.

The Indian Army remains committed to fostering strong bonds with the people of Upper Assam and continues to play a pivotal role in ensuring peace and security in the region. The Sadbhavana Diwas celebration is a testament to the Army’s dedication to promoting national integration and unity.

