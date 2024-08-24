Indian Army Launches ‘Gajraj Manthan’ Seminar in Tezpur

Tezpur: The Indian Army commenced the seminar-cum-panel discussion ‘Gajraj Manthan’ at Tezpur on Friday. The conclave is aimed to gain a better understanding of the contemporary compellence strategies, narrative building and Grey Zone activities to finally evolve a cogent military response strategy for the Indian Army encompassing multiple domains. The opening session of the conclave focused on the significant aspect of ‘Global Perspective on Strategic Deterrence and Transformation to Compellence’ and was chaired by Ambassador Sujan R Chinoy with Lt Gen Vinod Bhatia (Retd) & Maj Gen Rajiv Narayanan (Retd) being the other panelists. Lt Gen Vinod Bhatia (Retd) shared his views on the concept of Multi Domain Operations in a lucid manner. An appraisal of the assertive behaviour by global contemporaries in the current geo-political & geo-strategic scenario & options available to India was discussed by the distinguished diplomat Ambassador Sujan R Chinoy. Session 1 culminated with a discourse on Military Modernization’ by Maj Gen Rajiv Narayanan (Retd).

‘Session 2, was chaired by Jayadeva Ranade with Dr Dattesh D Parulekar & Niraj Kumar being the other panelists. Contours of ‘Narrative for South Tibet Linkages to Buddhism’ was enunciated by the renowned scholar Niraj Kumar. The various facets of cartographic aggression faced by India was highlighted by Maj Gen Rajiv Narayanan (Retd). An account of the complexities of a multipolar world for India was covered in detail by Jayadev Ranade during his talk on ‘Strategic Autonomy v/s Collective Security – India’s Policy Options’. An in-depth analysis of the strategic ramifications for India was articulated by Dr Dattesh D Parulekar through his discourse on ‘India’s Strategic Calculus: Geo-Political Dimensions and Geo-Economic Dilemmas’.

The first day culminated with Session 3 which saw key deliberations on ‘Military Power, Infrastructure Development & Modernization to Overcome Restrictions of High Altitude Terrain’. The discussions were steered by Lt Gen Narasimhan (Retd) with Lt Gen Balbir Singh Sandhu (Retd) who formed part of the panel.

