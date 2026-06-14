Assam Rifles Organises Outreach Programme for Army Ex-Servicemen at Lokra

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The Lokra Battalion of Assam Rifles organised an outreach programme for Indian Army Ex-Servicemen at Lokra on Saturday. The initiative was aimed at strengthening coordination, fostering camaraderie, and enhancing engagement with the veteran fraternity residing in the area. The programme provided a platform for meaningful interaction between the Assam Rifles and the ex-servicemen. During the event, the veterans were encouraged to share their grievances, concerns, and suggestions pertaining to their welfare and well-being. Representatives of Assam Rifles patiently heard the issues raised and assured the veterans of all possible assistance and support whenever required.

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