Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps organises mega veterans’ rally in Ghoramari

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the welfare of veterans, the Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps organized a mega ex-servicemen rally at Hem Barua Higher Secondary School in Ghoramari of Sonitpur district.

The rally was held as a tribute to the brave soldiers who once safeguarded the nation’s borders and aimed to strengthen the bond between the Army and its veteran community. The programme emphasized the continued commitment of the Army towards the welfare, dignity, and empowerment of ex-servicemen, veer naris (war widows), and their families.

The event witnessed the participation of nearly 4,000 ex-servicemen, Veer Naris, and their family members from Sonitpur and Biswanath districts, reflecting the enduring relationship between the Army and its veterans.

The rally was attended by Major General HS Gill, Yudh Seva Medal, General Officer Commanding of the Blazing Sword Division, who graced the occasion as the chief guest. Several senior military officials, representatives of the civil administration, and officials from various government departments, public sector organizations, and private institutions were also present. Addressing the gathering, the chief guest paid rich tributes to the veterans and veer naris for their immense sacrifices and invaluable contribution in safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and security.

During the ceremony, six veer naris (war widows) and eight distinguished war veterans were felicitated in recognition of their sacrifices and dedicated service to the country. Their courage and resilience were hailed as sources of inspiration for both soldiers and civilians.

According to Lt Col Athul Sreedharan, PRO (Defence) and spokesperson for Upper Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the rally highlighted the Army’s continued dedication towards the well-being of its veteran community. As part of the initiative, 46 welfare stalls were set up offering services such as medical assistance, pension facilitation, employment opportunities, financial guidance, agricultural advisory services, and other support for ex-servicemen and their families.

Adding colour to the occasion, students from schools and colleges, along with local artistes, presented patriotic cultural performances including songs, dances and poetry recitations, paying heartfelt tribute to the veterans and creating an atmosphere of pride, gratitude, and celebration.

