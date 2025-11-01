ISF education team visits DIET Kalachand over BEd admission irregularities

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Indigenous Students Federation (ISF), led by the Education Secretary, conducted a follow-up visit to DIET Kalachand as part of its ongoing probe into irregularities reported in the recent BEd admission process. The visit aimed to seek clarifications from DIET authorities following a detailed press conference held earlier to highlight concerns over admission fairness.

However, the ISF team was met with disappointment when neither the Principal nor any other officials were available at the institution to address their queries. Despite the absence of authority figures willing to provide explanations, the ISF reiterated its determination to continue probing into the alleged irregularities.

ISF stated that it would persist relentlessly until justice is served and all deserving candidates are granted rightful admission to the BEd programme.

