Indian Semiconductor Mission delegation visits Tata semiconductor project at Jagiroad

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: A special delegation of the Indian Semiconductor Mission of the Government of India (ISMI) on Wednesday held an important meeting at the Tata Semiconductor Project in Jagiroad, Morigaon district. The meeting was attended by various international experts, Chief Secretary, Government of Assam Ravi Kota and District Commissioner Anamika Tewari. They discussed the progress, prospects and steps to be taken in the coming days of the project. The delegation of the Indian Semiconductor Mission discussed the policies and measures taken to promote the semiconductor industry of the whole of India and the ways to further strengthen India’s contribution in the global market. The meeting focused on infrastructure development, skilled manpower development, environmentally friendly policies and investment prospects.

