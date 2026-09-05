India’s Superpower Ascent Near, Says Barrister Ilyas Hussain Ansari at Scholarship Event in Assam

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SIVASAGAR: Assam-born barrister Ilyas Hussain Ansari has expressed confidence that India will soon emerge as a global superpower, surpassing even the United States, while stressing the need to nurture and support the younger generation to realise the country's potential.

Ansari was speaking at a scholarship distribution programme organised by the North East Foundation at Joysagar Tiniali in Sivasagar on Friday for students affected by the recent devastating floods in Upper Assam.

Ansari, proprietor of the Ansari Foundation, a voluntary organisation, attended the programme as the chief guest. The Ansari Foundation distributed scholarships along with financial assistance among meritorious students from flood-affected areas of Sivasagar, Charaideo, and Jorhat districts.

"The younger generation is the future of our country. As parents and members of society, we have a responsibility to safeguard their future and help them develop into valuable human resources for the nation," Ansari said.

Referring to India's growing global stature, Ansari said that the day was not far when India would be recognised as a superpower. He expressed optimism that the young students receiving scholarships would themselves become the architects of a modern, prosperous, and powerful India.

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