IndiGo Flight with Assam CM Diverted to Agartala Amid Guwahati Weather Disruption

IndiGo officials clarified that the diversion was solely due to adverse weather and not related to any technical issues. "The diversion was implemented due to adverse weather conditions at Guwahati airport. There was no technical glitch with the aircraft, and all safety protocols were followed during the diversion process," an airline official said.

Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury wrote on Facebook, “After getting information about the emergency landing of Assam CM's Guwahati-bound aircraft at Agartala Airport due to bad weather in Guwahati, I rushed to the airport and spent some time with Dada (elder brother).”

Earlier in the day, the airline had issued a travel advisory for passengers. "Persistent rainfall and thunderstorms are currently affecting Guwahati, impacting the flight operations. Our teams are closely monitoring the situation to ensure your journey resumes as soon as conditions improve. Your comfort and safety remain our top priority," IndiGo posted on X.