Road communication restored after 10-hour blockade on Haflong-Harangajao road

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Road communication between Harangajao and Jatinga on the Haflong-Harangajao road was restored on Friday evening after remaining disrupted for nearly 10 hours following the overturning of a heavy vehicle at Dolaichonga.

The accident, which occurred in the morning, brought traffic to a complete standstill, triggering a massive traffic jam on the busy hill route. Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on both sides of the road, with long queues extending towards Jatinga and Harangajao.

Passengers, including women, children, elderly people, commuters and tourists, were forced to wait for several hours as authorities, assisted by locals, carried out a prolonged operation to remove the overturned vehicle from the highway.

The disruption caused considerable inconvenience to travellers and affected the movement of essential goods and passenger vehicles along the Haflong-Harangajao stretch. No casualties were reported in the incident.

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