Industrial Pioneer Dani Chand, Founder of Radiant Group, Passes Away at 81

Veteran industrialist Dani Chand, the visionary Founder and Chairman of the Radiant Group of Companies, passed away on Monday at the age of 81.

Chand breathed his last at a private hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, where he was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments. He had traveled to Kathmandu for spiritual purposes before his health deteriorated.

Chand’s extraordinary entrepreneurial journey began in 1969 with a modest single retail shop. Over more than five decades, his razor-sharp business acumen transformed that small venture into a heavily diversified commercial empire with a profound footprint across Assam and Northeast India.

Under his leadership, the Radiant Group aggressively scaled operations from retail into wholesale trading, warehousing, logistics, and distribution.

The group famously expanded into major manufacturing and alcobev production, setting up premier distillery units including Radiant Manufacturers Pvt. Ltd. and Radiant Distillers in Assam.

Chand also successfully diversified the family-owned empire into the hospitality sector through premium ventures like Rains Inn Hotels.

Industry leaders and regional figures have widely condoled his demise, remembering Chand as a foundational pillar of Assam's modern industrial growth.

His immense commercial legacy is survived by his family, who continue to helm the group’s vast operations.