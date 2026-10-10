Retd Principal Phulen Kalita passes away in Guwahati

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: Phulen Kalita, retired Principal of Dalgaon Higher Secondary School, Darrang district, passed away today while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Guwahati. He was 66.

Late Kalita, a resident of Saikiapara near here was a versatile personality - a skilled football player in his youth, a founder member of Mangaldai Youth Club and was closely associated with the Krishnaguru Seva Ashram.

As per reports, he had slipped and fallen on the floor while coming out of the Namghar the day before yesterday evening and had sustained grievous head injuries. He was immediately admitted to a private hospital in Guwahati, where he breathed his last today during treatment.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and a host of relatives.

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