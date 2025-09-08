Initiative to conserve birds marks Bhupen Hazarika centenary in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In a bid to conserve and protect birds and maintain ecological balance, the Nagaon district administration, in collaboration with the voluntary organization Anusandhan Unnayan Samiti, has taken a significant initiative to install artificial bird nests in the district.

The initiative, which aligns with the birth centenary celebrations of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, aims to provide a safe habitat for birds to nest, lay eggs, and raise their young. The project is expected to contribute to the increase in bird population, control pests and insects in agricultural fields, and maintain ecological balance.

Nagaon District Commissioner Devasish Sharma on Sunday inaugurated the drive and personally installed several artificial bird nests in the trees within the premises of his official residence. While addressing the occasion, DC Sharma underscored that every small step counts in the journey towards a more sustainable and environmentally conscious society.

