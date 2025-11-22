Inspector General Sudhir Verma conducts annual inspection at SSB Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Sudhir Verma, Inspector General of Frontier Headquarters, Guwahati, conducted the annual inspection of Sector Headquarters, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Bongaigaon on November 19 and 20.

On arrival, he was warmly received by Deputy Inspector General Amit Kumar Thakur and other officers. During his visit, the Inspector General paid homage at the Shaheed Smarak, planted a sapling in the memorial garden, and received a Guard of Honour. He reviewed operational and administrative matters through a detailed presentation.

Verma also interacted with SSB personnel during a Sainik Sammelan, addressing their concerns and offering guidance. The Dog Squad and Motor Transport teams showcased their skills and efficiency. He later inspected various offices, records, and facilities before proceeding to inspect the border outposts under the 15th Battalion, Kajalgaon.

Commandants Ravindra Kumar, Sachin Kumar, and Dr LD Singh, along with other senior officers, were present during the visit.

Also Read: SSB IG Sudhir Verma Visits Indo-Bhutan Border, Emphasizes Mutual Cooperation for Border Security