Zone-wise RUSA/PM-USHA training workshop held at Dibrugarh University

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The first zone-wise training workshop under RUSA/PM-USHA Assam was held at Dibrugarh University on November 11 and 12. The event was jointly organized by the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre (MMTTC), Gauhati University, and the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Dibrugarh University. The programme aimed to enhance the capacity of educators and administrators while focusing on the effective implementation of the PM-USHA (Prime Minister’s Upliftment of Schools and Higher Education) initiative. It also highlights key aspects of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, emphasizing innovation, quality enhancement, and holistic educational reforms.

Participants from various institutions across the region attended the workshop, which includes interactive sessions, technical presentations, and discussions on modern pedagogical practices, institutional governance, and outcome-based education.

Officials from the Department of Higher Education, Government of Assam, along with senior academicians from Gauhati University and Dibrugarh University, graced the inaugural session.

