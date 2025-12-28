Nagaon Quiz Carnival 2025 wraps up with enthusiastic participation

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Nagaon Quiz Forum successfully wrapped up the much-awaited Nagaon Quiz Carnival 2025 at the Kushilab auditorium of Nowgong Girls' College, in collaboration with the college and special support from its NSS wing.

The event was inaugurated by Dilip Bora, Principal of Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, who began the ceremony with a lamp-lighting ritual and floral tributes to musical legends Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg. Forum member Yoshita Sarma set the tone for the day with a creative dance performance, and the quiz proceedings were officially launched at 10 am.

The morning session featured the solo written quiz 'Pohoror Chiyahire Rodor Chithi', which was open to participants up to Class XII from across Assam. The quiz was conducted by Shandilya Mahant and Anuj Shankar Devnath. Ayan Akash Thakur from Ramanujan Senior Secondary School claimed first place, while Arjun Shivam Nath and Siddharth Senapati from Christ Jyoti School secured second and third places, respectively. The winners were awarded cash prizes, trophies, certificates, and a packet of books, honoring Maheswar Sharma Borthakur and Professor Krishna Ram Bora. Consolation prizes were given to Debajit Bora, Darpan Barik (Ramanujan), and Barnil Bora (Navaroop Jatiya Vidyapeeth). Forum members Nipu Bhuyan, Ashish Saikia, and Kangkan Krishna Hazarika then followed with a captivating musical performance.

At noon, the open quiz 'Ekhon Nedekha Nadir Sipare', which focused on the works of Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg, saw participation from 57 teams statewide. The first prize went to Dipankar Kaushik from Guwahati and Chiranjit Dutta from Mangaldoi, while the second prize was claimed by Pratiroop Bayan (Boko) and Debajit Kalita (Nalbari). The third prize was awarded to Dilip Kumar Sharma and Biswajit Saikia from Sipajhar-Jorhat. Quizmasters Chandrajit Das and Nayan Jyoti Borah conducted the quiz. Gurukul 360 director Amitabh Borah presented the prizes: Rs 10,000 for first place, Rs 7,000 for second, and Rs 5,000 for third, along with trophies, certificates, and books.

The final event of the day was the prize-money general quiz 'The Spectrum' at 4 pm, conducted by renowned quizmaster Abhra Das. Dr Sayan Majumdar and Dr Biswayan Bhattacharya's team emerged as the champions. Dr Vinay Upadhyay and Dr Jyotishman Gogoi took second place, while Jitaditya Narzary and Rajibul Awal finished third.

Also Read: Guwahati: Mridul Ram Kalita & Deepanjan Deb win Pulin Das Memorial Sports Quiz 2025