Interactive session on ‘Integrating Mental Health Support’ held at Lakhimpur Commerce College

LAKHIMPUR: An interactive session on “Integrating Mental Health Support in Higher Educational Institutions” was held at Lakhimpur Commerce College on Saturday. The session was organized by the Physical and Mental Wellness Cell, Women’s Cell and Vivekananda Kendra Study Centre of the College in the College Seminar Hall. Dr. Mythilli Hazarika, Associate Professor and Head, Department of Clinical Psychology, Gauhati Medical College and Hospital attended the session as resource person.

Interacting with the students, teachers and non-teaching staff of the college, Dr. Hazarika explained about stress on teachers and students. Dr. Hazarika explained about the relationship between genes and the environment that contributes to stress. “Human relationships can give happiness and, therefore, connection with the society is very much important to treat stress,” Dr. Hazarika stated.

She also described the three symptoms of depression. Earlier, before the interactive session, a brief inaugural session was held and it was chaired by Principal Dr. Lohit Hazarika. Vice-Principal Professor Sazzad Hussain along with Dr. Rupjyoti Bhattacharjee, coordinator, Physical and Mental Wellness Cell and Dr. Harini Patowary Das, coordinator, Vivekananda Kendra Study Centre of the college also took part in the session which was anchored by Dr. Biva Dutta, coordinator, Women’s Cell of the college.

