International conference on traditional knowledge to reach out to researchers of NE concludes at BU

KOKRAJHAR: The two-day international conference on "Decoding Traditional Knowledge: A Multidisciplinary Approach" concluded on Friday at Bodoland University. The conference was organized by the department of Biotechnology, in collaboration with EMWSSA project, NEC, Shillong (MDoNER) the conference, which spanned November 6 and 7 served as a vital platform for uniting experts and practitioners to bridge ancient wisdom with modern science.

The conference, spearheaded by Prof. Sandeep Das as Head, Department of Biotechnology jointly with Dr. Arvind Kumar Goyal (Convenor), Dr. Monoranjan Boro (Organizing Secretary), Dr. Amit Swarnakar, Joint Organizing Secretary of ICDTK-2025 along with Prof.Jatin Sarmah, Dr.Sharmistha Brahma Kour, Mrs. Jonali Owary and Dr. Silistina Narzary, fostered multidisciplinary collaborations and was a significant step toward advancing sustainable development by integrating traditional knowledge into contemporary frameworks.

The Inaugural Session began with the lighting of ceremonial lamp and shradhanjali to Zubeen Garg and was graced by several notable figures, underscoring the importance of the theme.

EM of Education, BTC, Rabiram Narzary, delivered the conference as the chief guest. Other dignitaries included EM of Health & Family Welfare, BTC, Derhasat Basumatary and Vice-Chancellor of Kokrajhar University, Prof. Ganesh Chandra Wary, who were present as guests of honour.

Vice-Chancellor of Bodoland University, Prof. Babu Lal Ahuja, offered the presidential Remarks. Prof. Jatin Sarmah, Dr. Subung Basumatary and Dr. Devanjal Bora were also present as distinguished guests. The elite audience and intellectuals included Dean of Faculty of Science and Technology, Social Sciences, Commerce and Management along with academicians from different departments of Bodoland University, officers, Colleges affiliated to Bodoland University, schools etc.

A key feature of the session was the Traditional Healers' Felicitation Ceremony, which honoured 30 traditional healers from different parts of the state. Some of these living libraries have experience of more than 50 years of serving their community through their indigenous knowledge. The other feature of the programme was the presence of over 60 progressive farmers/rural entrepreneurs who have taken the indigenous and applied knowledge in the form of skills and now earning livelihood and employing others in their ecosystem.

The global reach of the conference was reinforced by keynote addresses from experts spanning the USA, Dr. Ligi Milesh, China, Dr. Samantha Chandranath Karunarathna and Mrs. Sabitra Pradhan of Bhutan alongside prominent Indian researchers including Dr. Devanjal Bora, Dr. Sushil Kumar Middha and Prof. Khagen Basumatary. The academic enthusiasm was high, with the session seeing attendance from over 800 participants from various schools, colleges and progressive farmers, culminating in the presentation of 61 research papers highlighting the diverse applications of traditional knowledge in fields like medicine and agriculture.

The conference had 4 parallel technical sessions in two days and six keynote addresses. The programme received sponsorship of NTPC-Bongaigaon, IDBI-Bank, EMWSSAA Project-NEC, Shillong (MDoNER) and also assisted by Bodoland University.

The valedictory session was conducted in the presence of distinguished Guest Prof. Jatin Sarmah, Prof. Khagen Basumatary, Prof. H. Bailung, Dr. Prince Kr. Mochahari, Prof. Sanjay Basumatary etc. The two day international conference attempted to reach out to researchers of almost all the states of North Eastern Region of India and beyond the boundaries for greater interaction and also attempted mainly to bring the local traditional knowledge along with the global knowledge so as to use the fused platform and ecosystem for preservation of the traditional knowledge and culture, registration of the resources and also attempt greater collaboration for human welfare, health and security.

