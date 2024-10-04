International Day of Non-Violence: Sonitpur District Commissioner Ankur Bharali Leads Floral Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at DC Office

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: On the occasion of International Day of Non-Violence celebrated on October 2 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and to reaffirm the values to which he dedicated his life, the District Commissioner of Sonitpur Ankur Bharali, accompanied by Additional District Commissioners and key officials and staff of the district administration paid floral tributes to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi situated in the premises of DC Office in Sonitpur, Tezpur.

Following this, the District Commissioner administered the Non-Violence Pledge to all the members of the district administration present on the occasion, collectively promising to uphold the principles of non-violence in actions and interactions.

