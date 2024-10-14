Assam Rifles observed International Girl Child Day at Lokhra

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles organized a lecture on the importance of education for girls at the Labarghari Community Hall at Lokhra in observance of International Girl Child Day on October 11.

The event witnessed the participation of 62 individuals, including six ward members, 56 girl students, and their families. The lecture emphasized the crucial role education plays in empowering young girls, providing them with the knowledge and skills to break barriers and achieve their dreams.

The speakers highlighted how education is a fundamental right and a powerful tool in fostering gender equality, allowing girls to contribute meaningfully to society. The event aimed to inspire and motivate the students to pursue their academic goals and recognize their potential. This initiative reflects Assam Rifles’ commitment to promoting the importance of education for girls and gender equality in alignment with the broader goal of empowering women and ensuring equal opportunities for all.

