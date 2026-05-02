International Labour Day observed with newspaper distribution workers in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: International Labour Day was observed early Friday morning at KPM Chariali in Sivasagar town, with participation from newspaper distribution workers and socio-political organizations. The programme was jointly organized by Indian Patriotic Federation Socialist (IPFS) and Gana Swaraj Party alongwith workers engaged in the daily distribution of newspapers, who tirelessly cycle across the town in all weather conditions to deliver newspapers door-to-door.

As part of the programme, Promod Changmai lit the ceremonial lamp, while Dudumoni Pachani paid tribute to martyrs. The event was conducted by journalist Pranjal Rajguru.

Senior newspaper worker Zamir Hussain, aged over 70, alongwith Ranjan Borthakur, Pushpa Baruah, Atul Bora, Akani Dutta, Durgeswar Gogoi and Prakash Hajam, spoke on the occasion, highlighting various challenges faced by workers in the newspaper distribution sector. A large number of workers, including Robin Hatimuria, Shailen Gayen, Sujit Karmakar, Dildar Hussain, Parashmoni Rajkhowa, Fazar Rahman, Prashanta Sharma and Manik Bhadra, were present at the event.

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