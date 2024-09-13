Sadou Asom School Sewa Samiti Honors Six Senior Teachers at Nagaon Government Girls’ HS School

NAGAON: At a function organized as part of the recent Teacher’s day at Nagaon Government Girls’ HS School, the district unit of Sadou Asom School Sewa Samiti felicitated a total of six senior teachers from three government schools on Wednesday.

The programme was chaired by Rita Kakoti, incharge principal of Nagaon Government Girls’ HS School and the president of Nagaon district unit of Sadou Asom Schools Sewa Samiti. Dr Swapna Neog Bora, the retired professor, Department of Education, Nowgong Girls’ College attended the programme as keynote speaker while Dipika Laskar, the retired principal of Nowgong Government Boys HS School, Basanta Goswami, in-charge principal of Nagaon Government Boys HS School, Rajen Saikia, incharge headmaster of Nagaon Government Urban High School, Dilip Bora, principal of Ramanujan Senior Secondary School were present in the felicitation programme as the special invitees.

Among those six senior teachers who were felicitated by the organization, they are Tulu Kakoti, retired assistant teacher, Dipankar Bordoloi, teacher of Nagaon Government Boys HS School, Minakshi Bezbaruah retired teacher, Rajib Barua, retired teacher of Government Urban High School and Jiten Ch Das, assistant teacher, Prafulla Ch Das, assistant teacher of Nagaon Government Girls’ HS School.

The programme was mentored by Ranjan Barman, assistant teacher of Nagaon Government Girls’ HS School. The programme came to an end with the vote of thanks by Dr Munmun Bora, the secretary of the district unit of the organization.

