International Mathematics Day celebrated at Chalantapara Higher Secondary School

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BONGAIGAON: The International Mathematics Day was celebrated with a daylong programme at Chalantapara Higher Secondary School under the initiative of the Bongaigaon branch of Assam Ganit Sikshayan.

Assam Ganit Sikshayan central committee’s executive vice-president, Birabrata Das Choudhury, explained the significance of the day, noting that the UNESCO declared March 14 as International Mathematics Day from 2020, and also referred to the 2026 theme ‘Mathematics and Hope,’ while demonstrating mathematical activities. Students, under teacher Akramul Rahman, built a Pi-themed gate and displayed Pi models using low-cost materials.

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